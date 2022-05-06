ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent violent crime in downtown Baltimore's tourist areas triggers concerns

By Keith Daniels
foxbaltimore.com
Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Violent crime continues to plague Baltimore as bullets fly through tourist hubs including Fells Point and in front of the Hippodrome Theatre. The police central district includes the downtown area where police say they saw 20 homicides and 88 shootings last year. And now, concern over the latest...

CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Outside Of Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was shot next to the Hippodrome Theater on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in downtown Baltimore were sent to the unit block of North Eutaw Street to investigate a reported shooting around 8:10 p.m., police said. Baltimore's gun violence: 25-year-old man shot just outside the Hippodrome Theatre tonight, while it was packed inside for a show.. We'll have the latest on @WJZ at 11.. pic.twitter.com/XNPgPkoAOT — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) May 5, 2022 Once there, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. The officers used their trauma kits to stabilize the man, according to authorities. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, police said. Investigators learned the man was approached by multiple people before he was shot.  Theater patrons had begun watching Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations started about 10 minutes before the shooting, according to the theater’s website. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At Least Ten Shot, Two Killed Since Monday in Baltimore; Mayor, Commissioner Address Juvenile Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least ten people have been shot since Monday in Baltimore and two have been killed. Eric Smithrick, Jr. is among the victims. He died shortly after being dropped off at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday. May 2 Mr. Eric Smithrick Jr. was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries. Police need information on who shot Mr. Smithrick and where he was shot. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/NdqjrN4hkn — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 5, 2022 Friday afternoon, someone shot two people on North Avenue. Double shooting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin Dies At 65, Family Says

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WJZ) — Broadcasting legend James Uhrin, known in Baltimore as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” died of a heart attack Saturday morning, his family told FOX 45. He was 65. Uhrin debuted on Baltimore-area TV screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show. But in recent years, he took on the name “Traffic Jam Jimmy” as he guided drivers around the Baltimore beltway each morning.  Uhrin, who studied at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith, got his start at FOX45 in 1976. Over the years, Uhrin took on many jobs at the station, including directing,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile Arrested For Robbery Near School, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A juvenile has been arrested following a robbery near Perry Hall Middle School in Nottingham, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to authorities. A person advised a school resource officer that they had been robbed in the 4300 block of Ebenezer Road around 2:10 p.m., Baltimore County Police said. That person said someone presented a cutting instrument and demanded their cell phone, according to authorities. The officer was able to identify the juvenile suspect and arrest them. The juvenile will face charges, police said.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound Near Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was found dead Thursday of a gunshot wound near Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School in southeast Baltimore. Officers were on patrol about 12:30 p.m. when they were called to the 200 block of South Eaton Street, according to details provided by Baltimore Police. There they found the unnamed victim with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately available. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families distraught over poor condition of loved one's gravesites at Mount Zion Cemetery

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Dozens of distraught families are demanding answers from Mount Zion Cemetery over the poor condition of their loved ones' gravesites. The cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne is overgrown with weeds, tall grass and wildflowers. There are broken headstones, collapsing burial locations, a collection of uninstalled headstones and some markers are missing altogether. Some sites are now watery graves.
LANSDOWNE, MD

