Monterey County Administrator Charles McKee, a key county figure for 18 years, announced Tuesday that he will leave the position at the end of the year. Members of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors were unanimous in praise for McKee’s performance, but sources close to the board said some frustrations had developed, much of it related to problematic and costly litigation facing the county.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO