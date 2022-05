My name is Annia Leonard and I will soon represent Milwaukee County in the Miss Wisconsin USA pageant. I am a queer, Black, nonbinary Milwaukee native. I am currently organizing for better resources to support the basic needs of the Milwaukee community through organizations. This includes work with MKE Good Food Bus and Priceless Incite, which works to bring fresh produce to neighbors from local farmers while offering youth tools to heal from past sexual/domestic violence. While still grounding myself in my purpose, I have rekindled a childhood passion for creating art from trash and discarded clothes with my current business, Enchanted Werk.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO