GEORGETOWN — On a different day, a double-bogey on the 12th hole of the state golf championship might have derailed Lake Travis senior Brian Comegys. But not Monday. The new-and-improved Cavalier senior absorbed the blow and kept playing. It turned out to be his only mishap as he shot a 2-under 70 on the first day of the Class 6A golf tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO