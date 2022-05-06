ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Star of Hope presents Haute for Hope 23rd Annual Celebrity Fashion Show & Luncheon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the...

Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Just Shut Down the Met Gala in a Red Corset and Latex Jumpsuit

One of the Met Gala's biggest faces, Gigi Hadid, has finally arrived at the event looking dazzling as usual, and with the spotlight fully on her. The supermodel showed out to the event from the Mark Hotel in a sultry bright red leather jumpsuit by Versace that was cinched at the waist with a body-hugging corset and layered on top with a voluminous, showstopping maroon coat.
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Dips, Dances & Twerks in Heeled Boots for Dance-Off With Bridget Nelson in ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum has been busy as of late. That fact hasn’t stopped the model from sharing her outfits and day-to-day life on her Instagram. And she continued her social media style spree today when she brought Danish actor Bridget Nelson in for a dance-off. The pair dipped, danced and twerked their hearts out for a video promo of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in funky fashions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen’s Cutout Python Boots Bring Slick Edge to Her Red Lace Dress With John Legend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are individually stylish, but together they take it to a whole new level. The superstar duo proved this theory while heading out to lunch in New York City on Tuesday. The power couple showcased their street style while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. Teigen pulled out another show-stopping look following her appearance on “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The television personality stepped out...
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived...
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
HollywoodLife

Gigi & Bella Hadid Hold Hands In Hot Pink & Black Outfits At The Prince’s Trust Gala

Gigi Hadid and her younger sister Bella Hadid turned heads at the The Prince’s Trust Gala! The elder sister, 27, was on-trend in head-to-toe Valentino from the brands recent headline-making “Pink PP” show, opting for an off-the-shoulder sequin mini dress, bright opaque tights and pointy platform Mary Jane shoes. She held Bella’s hand as they made their way to the venue in New York City, both posing for photographers outside before heading to the step-and-repeat.
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Amidst the crowd of gilded guests, Kylie Jenner proved how to make an eye-catching statement tonight at the Met Gala in New York. The reality star showed off her Off-White gown complete with a veil baseball cap. Jenner looked like a vision in white, featuring a sweetheart neckline and mesh lining. The bodice featured the words “Off” in black, laden on white mesh that mimicked the silhouette of a tee-shirt. With nods to a wedding dress, it had a veil and tired fabric on the skirt, giving the look length and width, commanding the...
Glamour

Good American Just Dropped Its Size-Inclusive Denim Collection With Zara

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your search for a new holy grail pair of jeans ends here. Good American and Zara just released a limited edition collection featuring size-inclusive everyday basics and denim essentials—think jeans, jumpsuits, and denim jackets.
