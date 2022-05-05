$3.25 million awarded to Warsaw to update drinking water system

A protest over abortion rights took place in downtown Cape Girardeau today. Graduating seniors in college hope to fins more job opportunities in the midst of a hiring boom. The city of Cape Girardeau closed the Themis Street floodgate as the Mississippi River rises. Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Williamson...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking to change the federal functional classification of the U.S. 60, Glenstone Avenue, and the Republic Road interchange. The Federal Functional Classification System designates Federal-Aid Highways, which are eligible for federal funding. The proposal states the area is classified as a...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Water rescues continued to take place during the early morning hours Friday (5/6), including one that involved several people who were trapped in their mobile homes by rising flood waters. Just after 2:00 a.m., water rescue crews with the Redings Mill Fire Department were called to Riverside Campground, located along the […]
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Comments / 0