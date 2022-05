Join us for this free workshop and learn to dance Contra style! We've partnered with the Friends of Olin-Turville for this dance demonstration and instruction, led by Madison Contra Dance Co-op. This event is open to all ages, and children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. No partner or experience is needed. Advanced registration is required and may be done online or by phone.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO