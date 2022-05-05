ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Butler County Tourism Awards $100K in grants, aims to increase tourism

By Steve Cukovich, Eagle Staff Writer
cranberryeagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER TWP — The Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau (BCTCB) awarded $100,000 to 28 Butler County travel and tourism businesses and organizations at the annual Toast to Tourism Dinner Thursday evening at the Tanglewood Center in Lyndora. The winners, which were among the largest group to receive...

www.cranberryeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposal cracks down on pets in outdoor seating areas in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Health approved new rules that would crack down on pets in outdoor seating areas. According to our new partner at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, pet-friendly spaces would be separate from the food establishment, and waiters would not provide service. Instead, customers would use a pick-up window and disposable utensils. Allegheny County Council still has to vote to approve the changes. 
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Butler County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Start your engines: Plans for six county ATV trail move forward

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About a year after being first proposed, a six county multi-use trail system across Central PA is moving forward. More than 40,000 ATV’s are registered in Central Pennsylvania, which is why Doug Wagner with the Allegheny Ridge Recreation says a six county trail system would be a bonus for local riders, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy