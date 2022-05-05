ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

North Bay Auto Auction Earns Top Award From Merchants Fleet

By News/Media Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerchants Fleet has recognized North Bay Auto Auction as its Top Overall Auction for 2021, the second year North Bay has led the nation for the fifth largest fleet company in the U.S. “This award is evidence of the care and attention we devote to our customers," David Aahl,...

