City of Laguna Beach News

Long Beach, California – According to a new law adopted recently by the Long Beach City Council, adults and children over the age of 12 will no longer be allowed to gather in the children’s areas of city parks. The new law also states that only parents who...
On Thursday morning a bear found itself trapped in-between two Conex trailers at Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, which prompted a call to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “On Thursday morning, May 5, Engine 76 and Battalion 6 responded to a call for service involving a bear who had...
3 people injured following a fiery crash in West Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people received injuries following a fiery crash Friday afternoon in West Long Beach. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 4:41 p.m. in the 3200 block of Santa Fe Avenue [...]
A suspect who barricaded himself in a car in the parking lot of an In-N-Out restaurant in Foothill Ranch for several hours Wednesday night, forcing the evacuation of the store, was finally arrested. The suspect was finally taken into custody at around midnight in the In-N-Out parking lot at the...
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — On a sunny Monday, Beaver is seeing the business. Over the last few years that business has stemmed from the Shell Cracker plant. “It’s going to help the economy I mean it has to its jobs,” said Ray Alstadt from Beaver. During the...
Four people were injured when a fire station under construction in Long Beach collapsed on Friday afternoon. The building in question is a future Long Beach Fire Department Station near Pier D along the Gerald Desmond Bridge. The collapse occurred at around 2:15 p.m., trapping one person. That individual was extricated by emergency crews dispatched to the construction site, and rushed to a nearby hospital. Three other people also suffered injuries, though they were treated at the scene. An incident report from LBFD disclosed that the incident was caused by a partial steel frame collapse.
Man Pronounced Dead after Car Accident near 605 Freeway. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., near 605 Freeway. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said Grayley and the victim were both heading east on Willow Street at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, Grayley’s Subaru Outback struck the a GMC Yukon from behind near Coyote Creek.
One person was hurt after a car slammed into a home in Tustin early Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 19200 block of La Loma Drive. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews arrived on scene to find that the car had flipped upside down and struck the side of the house. A palm tree was also split in half. One person in the car was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No one inside the home was hurt. The damage to the home appeared minimal, OCFA said. It's unclear how many people were in the car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The Miami Grand Prix is over, but some drivers in Plantation still have a need for speed.
People living along Nob Hill Road told CBS4 the dangerous driving is out of control.
“They’re sounding like it’s Formula 1 right here on Nob Hill,” said Sheldon Dounn of Plantation.
Engines revving, tires screeching – these are normal sounds in this neighborhood.
“It’s all during the day, Monday through Friday, and especially on weekends,” said Dounn.
Vehicles have been caught on camera racing and doing donuts in the middle of a Nob Hill intersection.
“Every night there is racing. It’s amazing like every night they’re...
Comments / 0