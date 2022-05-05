City of Laguna Beach News

One person was hurt after a car slammed into a home in Tustin early Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 19200 block of La Loma Drive. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews arrived on scene to find that the car had flipped upside down and struck the side of the house. A palm tree was also split in half. One person in the car was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No one inside the home was hurt. The damage to the home appeared minimal, OCFA said. It's unclear how many people were in the car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TUSTIN, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO