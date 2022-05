TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A popular country club and wedding venue will close at the end of 2022, forcing dozens of engaged couples with later wedding dates to find new venues. Tewksbury Country Club owner Marc Ginsburg made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Within an hour of posting, hundreds of people shared their memories of weddings, showers and unforgettable events over 2.5 decades.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO