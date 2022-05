(CNN) — The White House on Monday condemned “violence, threats, or vandalism” after protesters held demonstrations outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices over the weekend. White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the right to protest but said the justices should not feel that their safety is in jeopardy. “.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety,” Psaki said in a...

CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD ・ 38 MINUTES AGO