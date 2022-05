MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms featuring large hail and strong wind gusts pulled through Minnesota Monday morning and afternoon. However, more storms are on the way for this Next Weather Alert day, with dozens of tornado watches already issued. Here are the latest updates: 5:20 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Anoka, Chisago and Isanti counties in Minnesota, and in Polk County, Wisconsin, until 5:45pm. 5:15 p.m.: A trained storm spotter reported seeing a tornado on the ground at about 4:32 p.m. in Gilman in Benton County, which is northeast of St. Cloud. 5 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO