Take a look at DSW's new shoe buying experience

A Memorial-area restaurant has rebooted with a new name and a more upscale approach. White Elm Cafe Bakery is now called White Elm Brasserie. The differences between a "cafe bakery" and a "brasserie" affect the way diners experience the restaurant in multiple ways. Most importantly, White Elm, which opened in the summer of 2020, has switched from fast casual to full service. In addition, it has added a full mixed beverage program, including cocktails, to its offerings. Thankfully, the in-house pastry program remains available, as do most of the cafe's most popular menu items.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO