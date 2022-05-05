Brighten your day with Love Your Teeth

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Flowers are a classic Mother’s Day gift that also adds a touch of beauty to the home space. Plus, they’re an easy way to show your favorite lady you care: There’s a seemingly endless variety to choose from, no shortage of places to find them, and as long as you don’t wait until the last minute, a potted plant or floral arrangement can be as simple as picking it up. However, if you’re looking for a way to make flowers more interesting for a plant-loving mother, then you don’t need to search very far. Amazon shoppers have been snagging this Tickle Me Plant Mother’s Day Gift Set for a surprising plant gift that’s fun for the whole family and won’t break the bank.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO