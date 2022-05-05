Brighten your day with Love Your Teeth

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Love Your Teeth has a Mother's Day special for Great Day...

KHOU

Amazing Dental Solutions can help you love what hides beneath the mask

HOUSTON — A trip to Amazing Dental Solutions can be easy and cost efficient, while also resulting in a better quality of life! Right now, Amazing Dental Solutions Implant Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers like you! Schedule an appointment today and get the gift of 15% off dental implants. This special offer is good through the end of May. You will also receive a free implant consultation when you call right now.
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Wanted Wedding Gifts of 2022, According to Zola

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As many couples are finally getting to exchange vows with loved ones after two years of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it might be top of mind to find the perfect gift for the soon-to-be newlyweds in your life. The wedding pros at Zola have shared their top gifting trends for 2022, and it’s clear that couples are adding plenty of personal touches to their registries ahead of their much-awaited celebrations.
Apartment Therapy

This Amazon-Favorite ‘Tickle Me’ Plant Actually Moves When You Touch It (and Makes the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Flowers are a classic Mother’s Day gift that also adds a touch of beauty to the home space. Plus, they’re an easy way to show your favorite lady you care: There’s a seemingly endless variety to choose from, no shortage of places to find them, and as long as you don’t wait until the last minute, a potted plant or floral arrangement can be as simple as picking it up. However, if you’re looking for a way to make flowers more interesting for a plant-loving mother, then you don’t need to search very far. Amazon shoppers have been snagging this Tickle Me Plant Mother’s Day Gift Set for a surprising plant gift that’s fun for the whole family and won’t break the bank.
yankodesign.com

This eclectic candle transforms into a Japanese lantern the longer it burns

The product journey of the Chouchin Candle is one that serves as a constant reminder of why I love my job so much. Designed by James Kaoru Bury, the Chouchin Candle existed as just an exploratory concept… the kind you use to populate your portfolio to show potential employers that you have a creative mind and a diverse skill set. However, getting featured on the YD blog in 2018 led James to look at the concept with a fresh set of eyes. 4 years, one pandemic, and a significant chunk of his life savings later, James brought the Chouchin Candle to life, turning it from a pretty concept to a real product that lights up spaces and hearts.
Community Impact Houston

The Peach Cobbler Queen celebrates one year of serving sweets in Spring

The Peach Cobbler Queen will mark one year since launching in early May. The home-based bakery business is owned by Spring resident China Watts and offers a variety of homemade cobblers in a variety of flavors such as salted caramel peach, lemon blueberry, pecan praline and Apple Crown apple. The desserts are available for pickup or delivery, for an additional fee. 832-382-7556. www.facebook.com/the-peach-cobbler-queen-109213991369369.
SheKnows

19 Gorgeous Mother's Day Gifts to Get Your BFF Or Give to Yourself

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every mom in your life deserves a gift this Mother’s Day, and of course, that includes your BFF. She may not be your actual mom, but she’s definitely taken care of you when you needed it most, and that alone is reason enough to add her to your Mother’s Day shopping list. Plus, you’ll get to have some fun along the way since there’s a good chance you’re into similar things (who doesn’t...
KHOU

SUMMER GETAWAY: Experience New Braunfels with the whole family this summer

HOUSTON — Celebrate The 19th Annual Wein & Saengerfest. Pricing: Admission to the event is free and tickets for wine and beer tasting and souvenir glasses can be purchased at the event. Proceeds from ticket sales and wine market sales benefit the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Parks Foundation for Downtown beautification and enhancement projects.
AOL Corp

10 thoughtful gifts any college graduate would love

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Graduating from college is an exciting milestone that...
Travel + Leisure

The Popular Hammock Chair That Feels Like a 'Cocoon of Comfort' Is 25% Off Right Now

If you don't have plans to take a tropical vacation this year, why not take a staycation instead and turn your backyard into a resort-like oasis? In addition to a comfy sectional to entertain guests on and a sleek fire pit to create an inviting environment, you may also want to invest in a cozy hammock that's perfect for at-home relaxation. Amazon shoppers are convinced the Bengum Hammock Chair is the perfect addition to your outdoor space as it feels like a "cocoon of comfort." Plus, it's on sale for 25 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop, especially since summer is around the corner.
TODAY.com

It's Teacher Appreciation Week! 42 gifts they'll love (that aren't an apple)

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
