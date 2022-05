Over a span of four years, thousands of Iowans have donated more than $1.6 million to an organization run by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, with only one-third of that amount used to help law enforcement and other charitable purposes. Between 2016 and 2019, the most recent years for which data is available, […] The post Out of $1.6 million donated to sheriffs’ group, only a third used for charitable purposes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

