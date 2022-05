May 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee couple and man from Florida were identified Monday as the three Americans found dead in their rooms last week at a luxury Bahamas resort. Michael Phillips, 68, his wife Robbie, 65, both of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were identified as the guests found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in a press update.

