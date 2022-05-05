ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axa reports 2% rise in first quarter revenue, keeps 2023 targets

By Reuters
 3 days ago
PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa (AXAF.PA) on Thursday posted a 2% rise in revenue, with strength in its health and casualty insurance business offsetting weakness in savings.

Europe's second-biggest insurer, behind Allianz (ALVG.DE), said it was confident of reaching its financial targets for 2023 despite geopolitical tensions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We currently expect the net underwriting losses from the crisis to be akin to a mid-sized natural catastrophe event," Axa's CFO Alban de Mailly Nesle told reporters but declined to elaborate.

The company in February raised its goals saying it was expecting underlying earnings per share to grow at the high end of its 3% to 7% target range by 2023, and cumulative cash to exceed its targeted 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) during 2021 to 2023. read more

De Mailly Nesle said it was currently too early to provide a precise guidance regarding the impact of the war on earnings as the insurer stopped underwriting new insurance business and all renewals concerning Russian-owned assets located in the country.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made...
STOCKS
NBC News

Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 percent in April

Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 percent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97 percent in April compared with the previous year,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

No Place To Hide: Dollar's Surge Cuts Across Markets

"Our currency, your problem," were the words of a former U.S. Treasury secretary in 1971 to other finance ministers aghast at the dollar's surge. More than 50 years on, relentless dollar strength is again leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The U.S. currency vaulted to two-decade highs this...
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Tesla Confirms Vale Nickel Deal, Lists Battery Material Suppliers

Tesla has released a list of its direct battery material suppliers, confirming reports from earlier this year of a long-term deal with Brazil's mining giant Vale in the process. On page 103 of its 2021 Impact Report, in the chapter titled "Supply Chain," Tesla lists all its direct supplier relationships...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Major U.S. banks raise prime rate after Fed move

May 4 (Reuters) - Major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo Bank (WFC.N) and Citibank (C.N) have raised their prime rate to 4%, effective Thursday. The base lending rate was hiked by 50 basis points, the banks said in different statements on Wednesday. The decision comes...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Japan's service sector activity posts first growth since Dec - PMI

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s services sector activity expanded for the first time in four months in April, as consumer sentiment recovered after the government lifted coronavirus curbs following a decline in domestic Omicron infections. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

