Starlink has this month unveiled its new Portability feature allowing the use of its satellite Internet connection while roaming. The new service is available for an additional fee and enables subscribers to use their “dishy” anywhere on their home continent that provides active Internet coverage through the Starlink network. To see the new roaming feature in action check out the video created by Jeff Geerling who says that the power draw has also been improved and is now somewhere between 60 to 70 watts of power rather than the 80 to 100 watts previously.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO