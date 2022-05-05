ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Police Say Attempted Abduction Near SVHS Never Happened

 4 days ago

(Photos courtesy Simi Valley PD) Updated--Simi Valley police have determined that the report of an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old female student near Simi Valley High School on May 3rd never happened. Police had issued a news release with a photo of the man and his vehicle after the...

