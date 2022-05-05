ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Updated development agreement goes before Planning Commission as next step for stadium plan

Anaheim, California
Anaheim, California
 4 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (May 5, 2022) — A revised development agreement and a tract map for the Angel Stadium of Anaheim site are set to go before Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Monday, May 9.

The Planning Commission consideration is the next step in the city process following an agreement by Anaheim and the California Department of Housing and Community Development resolving all issues with the stadium site sale and the state’s Surplus Land Act.

Anaheim is selling the 151-acre stadium site for $320 million with plans for development of surrounding land as homes, offices, hotels, restaurants, shops, entertainment and park space.

The stadium plan also secures Angels Baseball in Anaheim through at least 2050 with extensions through 2075.

The site is set to see $27.7 million in affordable apartments, ranging from 84 to 104 units based on the mix of apartments for those at very low and lower income levels.

Income levels are based on Orange County's median income, which is currently $106,700 for a family of four.

The affordable housing could be provided as 84 apartments for what is considered very low income households at up to 50 percent of the county median income.

Or they could be provided as 104 apartments split between 58 apartments for very low income households and 46 apartments for what is considered lower income households at up to 80 percent of the county median income.

Anaheim’s City Council first approved a stadium site sale and development plan in September and October of 2020.

During the next few weeks, Anaheim is set to consider changes to the sale and development agreements reflecting the resolution of the Surplus Land Act issue.

Should the Planning Commission approve the stadium items, the City Council is expected to consider the updated development agreement, tract map and an updated purchase and sale agreement in June.

You can see Planning Commission documents and learn more at Anaheim.net/BigA.

