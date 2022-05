MONTVALE — Cyrenius "Cy" Menard, an 18-year-old former Saint Joseph Regional High School football player known for lighting up a room with his smile, died Friday in a car accident, a school official confirmed. Menard graduated from Saint Joseph last spring and then enrolled for a semester at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut. He enrolled at Sacred Heart University in January and “was excelling as a student and football player this spring on their campus, just as he did...

MONTVALE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO