The wolf population at Yellowstone National Park has had a positive effect on the ecosystem, but researchers say hunting habits may be altering pack behavior. The presence of wolves at Yellowstone has forced prey animals, like deer and bison, to change their grazing patterns. Instead of sticking to their usual spots, they’ve started to migrate towards more open areas where they can spot any stalking predators from afar. This has allowed shrubbery and foliage to grow back where once it was barren.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO