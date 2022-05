Bringing back Oregon baseball in 2009 was supposed to prevent all of this. But in 2022, Oregon State is as good as ever as the Beavers completed the season sweep over the Ducks with a 4-0 win in Corvallis. With the win, the Beavers improved to 38-9 overall, 18-6 in conference play and will most likely be ranked No. 1 in the country on Monday. As for the Ducks, they have lost eight of 10 games, fell to 13-11 in Pac-12 play and 28-19 overall. Thankfully for Oregon, its RPI is in the Top 25 so making the NCAA tournament shouldn’t be...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO