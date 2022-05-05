DISYS is Awarded Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services and staffing firm, announced the award of a Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). The two-year contract commenced February 22, 2022, and includes two optional one-year renewals. The DBITS award...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0