DISYS is Awarded Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

While Congress and the Biden administration have taken steps toward promoting DLT innovation and implementation, a cohesive national strategy is imperative. The United States has long been a global leader in innovation. The birth and growth of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT) is one area in which the strength of American inventiveness and entrepreneurial spirit has spawned a technological sea change. But the United States cannot afford to become complacent as global rivals work to develop their own decentralized technologies. China, in particular, is investing heavily in this space as a means to achieve its own ends.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO