ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DISYS is Awarded Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

Business Wire
 3 days ago

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services and staffing firm, announced the award of a Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). The two-year contract commenced February 22, 2022, and includes two optional one-year renewals. The DBITS award...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China Will Exploit U.S. Complacency on Distributed Ledger Technologies

While Congress and the Biden administration have taken steps toward promoting DLT innovation and implementation, a cohesive national strategy is imperative. The United States has long been a global leader in innovation. The birth and growth of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT) is one area in which the strength of American inventiveness and entrepreneurial spirit has spawned a technological sea change. But the United States cannot afford to become complacent as global rivals work to develop their own decentralized technologies. China, in particular, is investing heavily in this space as a means to achieve its own ends.
U.S. POLITICS
The 74

From Pre-K to the Workforce, Time to Reimagine State Data Systems

The pandemic continues to expose the existing inequalities, inefficiencies and siloed nature of the country’s child care, education and workforce systems. Frontline workers lacked a way to identify child care options. High school students studying virtually lacked information about postsecondary opportunities. Workers who lost their jobs didn’t know where to turn to look for other […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Technology#Texas State#Dir#Cpo#Disys#Dbits#Mclean#Llc#Erp#Ercot#Lcra#Private#Hospitals#First Responder
makeuseof.com

What Is a Smart Grid and What Benefits Does It Bring?

The electrical grid that supplies energy throughout the country consists of transmission lines, power generators, transformers, consumers, and several other components. The US electrical grid is a marvel of technology and engineering, consisting of more than 9,200 power generating units. The transmission lines alone spread over more than 600,000 miles, sprawling over all kinds of terrain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Skanska builds science laboratory building for university in Virginia, USA, for about USD 70M, about SEK 650M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to build a new undergraduate science laboratory building in Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth about USD 70M, about SEK 650M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2022.
EDUCATION
thebossmagazine.com

Benefits of Six Sigma Certifications for Professionals

Six Sigma is a business management methodology that relies on data and statistical analysis to improve the quality of products and services. It was developed in the 1980s and has since been used by organizations worldwide to improve efficiency and decrease costs. Six Sigma has become even more popular in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy