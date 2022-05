After a 12-0 start to the season, the Chambersburg Trojans softball team had finally hit a rough patch. Over the last seven days leading up into Thursday, Chambersburg had dropped its last three straight, losing to Central Dauphin and State College twice by a combined score of 7-3, with both losses to the Little Lions coming via 1-0 shutout.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO