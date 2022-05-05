GALLERY: Stan State's Bridges

The fallout from a social media post of a Bullard student wearing what appeared to be a KKK hood in the school’s weight room continued Friday when hundreds of Edison High School students, led by Black Student Union leaders, marched to Fresno Unified’s downtown Education Center chanting “hold them accountable.”
Fremont’s Amare Harlan, Lone Peak’s Taylor Rohatinsky and Logan’s Millie Garren stole the show at the BYU Invitational high school track & field meet this weekend in Provo. All three were double winners in their specialty events, including Harlan setting a new state record in one event.
The San Joaquin County-based Financial Center Credit Union has merged with Valley Strong Credit Union, Bakersfield, joining the latter's more than 20 existing Central Valley branches, Valley Strong announced Monday. Founded more than six decades ago by former San Joaquin County employees, Financial Center Credit Union has been a prominent...
Comments / 0