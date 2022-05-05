Hunt Hwy Lane Closure May 10-17

PHOENIX — Drivers will have to detour around Interstate 10 closures in the East and West Valley this weekend. In the East Valley, westbound I-10 is set to be closed from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain interchange to the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

