InterGen Data, Inc. Announces a Major Data Enhancement to its Life Event Prediction Models

Business Wire
 3 days ago

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterGen Data, Inc. today announced a partnership with Powerlytics which will further enhance its ability to help banks, insurance and financial services companies empower their customers with a better understanding of potential life events and their corresponding financial impacts. As part of this partnership, Intergen Data will integrate Powerlytics...

www.businesswire.com

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
WDTN

Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service

Biden, during his White House run and the push for the infrastructure bill, made expanding high-speed internet access in rural and low-income areas a priority. He has repeatedly spoken out about low-income families that struggled finding reliable Wi-Fi, so their children could take part in remote schooling and complete homework assignments early in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: Crypto collapse sees market enter ‘extreme fear’

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth just over $1.5 trillion, down by roughly half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $33,000 on Monday leaves bitcoin just 10 per cent away from the critical $30,000 support level, which experts say could prove a key testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.
