Global Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Medical Device Pipeline Market Landscape Report 2021: Product Description, Licensing and Collaboration Details & Developmental Activities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire
 3 days ago

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. "Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021' provides comprehensive information about the Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of...

www.businesswire.com

Benzinga

BVXV: Definitive Collaboration Agreement Signed to Develop Pipeline of NanoAb Therapies…

Definitive Collaboration Agreement for Pipeline of Nanosized Antibodies (NanoAbs) On March 24, 2022, BiondVax Pharmacueticals Ltd. BVXV announced a definitive collaboration agreement has been signed with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (MPG) and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both located in Germany. The collaboration will focus on the development of nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs), with BiondVax having an exclusive option for an exclusive worldwide license for each generated NanoAb. The target molecules for the research collaboration agreement will be ones that have already been validated for the treatment of conditions such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma, and macular degeneration using monoclonal antibodies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
DRINKS
Health

FDA Authorizes First Breath Test to Detect COVID-19

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Orphalan Touts First FDA-Approved Wilson’s Disease Treatment Since 1970

Courtesy of Clinical Photography/Science Photo Library. Orphalan announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease, a rare genetic disorder. The approval announcement marks the first new treatment available for patients in over five decades. In patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: FDA limits Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults over blood clot risks

The use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 has been limited to adults who cannot receive other coronavirus shots, U.S. regulators said Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release that it limited the use of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson to people 18 years of age and older when other authorized or approved vaccines were not accessible or clinically appropriate. The agency cited a rare but serious risk of blood clots for strictly limiting who can receive the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, The Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

U.S. FDA extends review of Pfizer and Myovant Sciences supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) For MYFEMBREE by three months

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) from Pfizer Inc. PFE and its partner Myovant Sciences MYOV for MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Stem cell therapy protects against the side effects of cancer drugs

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are widely used to treat a variety of cancers; however, one serious side effect is the onset of type 1 diabetes. Now, researchers from Osaka University have discovered that stem cell therapy may protect against such side effects. One strategy by which tumor cells evade recognition by...
CANCER
biospace.com

Stem Cell Therapy: The Latest Contender in Pharma's Fight Against Long COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Therapeutic Solutions International is jumping into the COVID-19 treatment space. The company is not making vaccines or antivirals—instead, it is targeting long COVID lung damage with a new stem cell therapy. Therapeutic Solutions just launched a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study of its...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Global Roundup: FDA Hits Junshi, HUTCHMED with Complete Response Letters

Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences was hit with a Complete Response Letter for its cancer treatment, toripalimab. Along with partner Coherus BioSciences, the company received the CRL from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The CRL also covered toripalimab monotherapy in the second-line or later treatment of recurrent or metastatic NPC after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
INDUSTRY
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Camzyos for the Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

“We’re very excited for our patients about this addition to the toolbox for management of obstructive HCM. It won’t be for everyone — nothing ever is — but it is a very welcome tool,” says Sara Saberi, MD, a cardiologist and assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nature.com

MRI-guided thrombolysis for lenticulostriate artery stroke within 12Â h of symptom onset

Stroke thrombolysis treatment is generally administered within 4.5Â h, but a greater time window may be permitted depending upon the ischemic penumbra on neuroimaging. This observational cohort study investigated the outcomes of thrombolysis given within 12Â h after symptom onset of lenticulostriate artery stroke. The population comprised 160 patients. Thrombolysis was administered via tissue plasminogen activator, alteplase (TPA). Thrombolysis was indicated by a mismatch between diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) and T2-weighted imaging (T2WI), that is, an acute ischemic lesion on DWI without a corresponding lesion on T2WI. Demographics and medical history were compared with the modified Rankin scale (mRS) score, to reflect outcome. Patients with a favorable clinical outcome (mRS 0"“1) had significantly lower hypertension, baseline NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score, and admission systolic/diastolic blood pressure compared with patients with mRS 2"“6. Lower admission systolic blood pressure and NIHSS score were significantly associated with favorable outcome. In patients either with IV-TPA within 4.5Â h, or between 4.5 and 12Â h, lower admission systolic blood pressure and/or NIHSS score similarly independently predict favorable outcome. However, in all groups, the onset-to-treatment time did not significantly influence the outcomes. We conclude that in our cohort higher admission systolic blood pressure and higher baseline NIHSS and not time were associated with poor outcome in patients with magnetic resonance-guided thrombolysis within 12Â h of isolated lenticulostriate artery stroke, therefore loosening the traditionally perceived dependency of outcome on time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER

Community Policy