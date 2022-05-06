ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Chatting at the Met Gala a Year After Love Triangle Buzz

By Daniela Avila
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter may be putting their differences aside. At Monday's Met Gala in New York City, Rodrigo, 19, and Carpenter, 22, were captured by a Vogue photographer in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it series having a conversation, more than a year after their alleged love triangle drama with Joshua...

