ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Wearable, inexpensive robotic sleeve for lymphedema treatment

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Researchers have developed a soft robotic sleeve controlled with a microfluidic chip that reduces cost, weight, and power consumption for treatment of lymphedema. The prototype is more portable than previous devices, and the underlying mechanisms can extend to other treatments, such as prosthetics. The microfluidic chip has 16 channels, each with...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Daily

Multi-tasking wearable continuously monitors glucose, alcohol, and lactate

Imagine being able to measure your blood sugar levels, know if you've had too much to drink, and track your muscle fatigue during a workout, all in one small device worn on your skin. Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a prototype of such a wearable that can continuously monitor several health stats -- glucose, alcohol, and lactate levels -- simultaneously in real-time.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphedema#Breast Cancer#Pipelines#Aip Publishing#Microfluidics Laboratory#Breast Rehab#Myant Inc
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Novel approach could lead to treatment of devastating brain tumors

Findings from a seven-year research project suggests that there could be a new approach to treating one of the most common and devasting forms of brain cancer in adults -- Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). In a peer-reviewed study published by BMC Cancer, scientists from the University of Surrey show that a...
CANCER
Science Daily

T cell behavior determines which tumors respond to treatment

Immunotherapy unleashes the power of the immune system to fight cancer. However, for some patients, immunotherapy doesn't work, and new research may help explain why. When immune cells called T lymphocytes infiltrate malignant tumors, the genetic program of those T cells and the developmental path they then follow, may affect their response to immunotherapy and predict overall patient survival, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. The results overturn the prevailing model of immune responses in melanoma and present different therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Science Daily

Gene therapy shows promise in treating neuropathy from spinal cord injuries

An international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, report that a gene therapy that inhibits targeted nerve cell signaling effectively reduced neuropathic pain with no detectable side effects in mice with spinal cord or peripheral nerve injuries. The findings, published in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Science Daily

Major discovery provides new hope for blood cancer patients

South Australian scientists have made a significant breakthrough in overcoming drug resistance in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and devastating blood cancer that kills most patients within a few years. In a new study published in the world-leading hematology journal Blood, researchers from the University of South Australia and...
CANCER
Science Daily

Quantifying cognitive decline in dogs could help humans with Alzheimer's disease

Researchers have found that a suite of complementary tests can quantify changes in dogs suspected of suffering from cognitive decline. The approach could not only aid owners in managing their elderly canine's care, but could also serve as a model for evaluating cognitive decline progression in -- and treatments for -- humans with Alzheimer's disease.
PETS
Science Daily

Ice-capped volcanoes slower to erupt, study finds

The Westdahl Peak volcano in Alaska last erupted in 1992, and continued expansion hints at another eruption soon. Experts previously forecasted the next blast to occur by 2010, but the volcano -- located under about 1 kilometer of glacial ice -- has yet to erupt again. Using the Westdahl Peak volcano as inspiration, a new volcanic modeling study examined how glaciers affect the stability and short-term eruption cycles of high-latitude volcanic systems -- some of which exist along major air transportation routes.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

New method to synchronize devices on Earth makes use of cosmic rays

Various technologies, networks and institutions benefit from or require accurate time keeping to synchronize their activities. Current ways of synchronizing time have some drawbacks that a new proposed method seeks to address. The cosmic time synchronizer works by synchronizing devices around cosmic ray events detected by those devices. This could bring accurate timing abilities to remote sensing stations, or even underwater, places that other methods cannot serve. Early tests show promise, but the real challenge may lie in the adoption of this new technique.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Confirmed: Atmospheric helium levels are rising

Scientists at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego used an unprecedented technique to detect that levels of helium are rising in the atmosphere, resolving an issue that has lingered among atmospheric chemists for decades. The atmospheric abundance of the 4-helium (4He) isotope is rising because 4He is released...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Getting sticky with it: Phospholipid found to play a key role in epithelial cell adhesion

In multicellular organisms, body cells adhere to each other to form tissues that perform various physiological functions. Epithelial cells form our skin and lining surfaces, such as the gut and other ducts, and protect our internal organs. To maintain the integrity of an organism and function properly, it is important for these cells to remain attached to each other. They do so through specific types of cellular junctions. These junctions are characterized by proteins, which also help in maintaining cellular identity. The loss of these proteins from cell surfaces causes them to lose their identity as epithelial cells, prompting their transformation into mesenchymal cells (through a process known as epithelial-mesenchymal transformation, or EMT), and subsequently, their progression towards cancer and fibrosis. These cancerous cells are only loosely adherent to each other (given that the proteins that helped maintain cellular adhesion are now lost), so they may separate from each other, migrate into the bloodstream, and cause the cancer to metastasize (spread to other parts of the body).
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Hypertensive pregnancy disorders linked to future cardiac events

Women who experienced complications related to developing high blood pressure, or hypertension, during pregnancy had a 63% increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease later in life, according to research funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health. While hypertensive pregnancy complications...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Science Daily

Nonlethal parasites reduce how much their wild hosts eat, leading to ecosystem effects

Deer, caribou, bison and other similar animals are often infected by a range of internal parasites, including worms called helminths. Although many of these infections are not lethal, they can still impact health or animal behavior. For example, infected animals can eat less grass or other vegetation than they normally would. In an interesting twist, this means that a world with more sublethal parasitic infections is a greener world.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers identify rare genetic markers of drug-resistant tuberculosis

To many, tuberculosis (TB) may seem like a disease from a bygone era. But it still claims more than one million lives every year. And the problem is growing worse as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the pathogen that causes TB, continues to evolve resistance to the antibiotics used to treat the disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Science Daily

Energy researchers invent chameleon metal that acts like many others

A team of energy researchers led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has invented a groundbreaking device that electronically converts one metal into behaving like another to use as a catalyst for speeding chemical reactions. The fabricated device, called a "catalytic condenser," is the first to demonstrate that alternative materials that are electronically modified to provide new properties can yield faster, more efficient chemical processing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Food insecurity risk related to diabetes later in life

Young adults who were at risk of food insecurity had increased incidence of diabetes 10 years later, according to a new study. While previous research has associated food insecurity with a range of health issues including diabetes, obesity and hypertension, this study showed a connection over time, suggesting a causal relationship. Researchers analyzed data on nearly 4,000 people from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health. They found that adults ages 24-32 who said they'd been worried about food running out in the last year showed greater incidence of diabetes, either through blood glucose tests or self-reports, at ages 32-42, compared to those who did not report food insecurity risk.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy