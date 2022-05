Center Jamarion Sharp has announced he will withdraw from the transfer portal and will return to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. While the 7’5″ big man considered other schools, like the Missouri Tigers, he ultimately decided to return to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with two remaining years of college eligibility. The program is now poised to seriously compete for a berth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament after select transfers to the program and the return of their paint presence.

