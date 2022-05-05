ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

By Eva Petermann
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Targeting farnesylation as a novel therapeutic approach in HRAS-mutant rhabdomyosarcoma

Following the publication of this article a number of copy editing omissions were noted. These have now been corrected. Division of Pediatric Oncology, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA. Patience Odeniyide,Â Kai Pollard,Â Ana Calizo,Â Lindy Zhang,Â Amy N. Allen,Â Jiawan...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Nature.com

Heterogeneity in phenotype, disease progression and drug response in type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a complex chronic disease characterized by considerable phenotypic heterogeneity. In this study, we applied a reverse graph embedding method to routinely collected data from 23,137 Scottish patients with newly diagnosed diabetes to visualize this heterogeneity and used partitioned diabetes polygenic risk scores to gain insight into the underlying biological processes. Overlaying risk of progression to outcomes of insulin requirement, chronic kidney disease, referable diabetic retinopathy and major adverse cardiovascular events, we show how these risks differ by patient phenotype. For example, patients at risk of retinopathy are phenotypically different from those at risk of cardiovascular events. We replicated our findings in the UK Biobank and the ADOPT clinical trial, also showing that the pattern of diabetes drug monotherapy response differs for different drugs. Overall, our analysis highlights how, in a European population, underlying phenotypic variation drives T2D onset and affects subsequent diabetes outcomes and drug response, demonstrating the need to incorporate these factors into personalized treatment approaches for the management of T2D.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna#Dna Replication#Loops#Html#University Of Birmingham#Harvard Medical School#Usa Li Lan
Nature.com

Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Solving medicine's data bottleneck: Nightingale Open Science

Open datasets, curated around unsolved medical problems, are vital to the development of computational research in medicine, but remain in short supply. Nightingale Open Science, a non-profit computing platform, was founded to catalyse research in this nascent field. Medicine has made enormous strides in understanding how the body works, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

No gene to predict the future?

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 491"“492 (2022)Cite this article. All powerful technology has the potential to cause harm. Genomic testing is no exception. How, you might reasonably ask, can such a seemingly innocuous procedure cause harm? Misinterpretation of the clinical significance of genetic variants, and excessive belief in the ability of genomic variants to predict phenotypes is one route to harm. In rare diseases, a variant in a single gene can (in)directly lead to a full set of clinical manifestations, such as a syndrome. For the common, complex diseases - such as ischaemic heart disease, depression or diabetes - the role of genetic variants in causation is much less clearly defined. A current vogue is to combine single nucleotide polymorphisms, which have been identified as associated with increased disease risk in genome-wide association studies (GWAS), into "polygenic risk scores", that predict liability to a physical trait (intelligence, height) or a multifactorial disease. Repeatedly, such polygenic risk scores have been shown to have low utility and predictive power. It is thus caused for concern that some reproductive medicine providers propose to use polygenic risk scores to identify embryos which have a genetic liability, and potentially select against not only risk of complex diseases but phenotypes which may be perceived as undesirable. Both the historical, and science fiction literature contains strident warnings against such interventions, which carry enormous potential for discrimination and cataclysmic societal harm. Forzano et al. document the European Society of Human Genetics position in this month's issue [1].
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ivosidenib combination improves OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Many patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are deemed ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy owing to their age or comorbidities, and instead receive azacitidine. The IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib has been approved as an alternative treatment option for older or comorbid patients harbouring IDH1 mutations (which tend to be associated with older age), based on promising activity in a single-arm phase Ib trial. New data indicate that combination therapy with ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs survival in this patient subset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bridging the gap with the UK Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection

To the Editor - The capability to gather large amounts of data, alongside the increasing power of artificial intelligence to examine it, has led to a revolution in the use of data in the life sciences. We announce a new initiative, the Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection (GPIC), combining digital pathology and genomic data to create a unique multi-omic resource for cancer research.
CANCER
Nature.com

Avoidance of cutaneous adverse drug reactions induced by antiepileptic drugs based on pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is a research area aimed at identifying genetic factors that are associated with drug responses, including drug efficacy, adverse drug reactions, and the appropriate drug dosage on a case-to-case basis. To promote the clinical implementation of PGx testing, which is currently of limited use in clinical practice, recent research has focused on providing reliable evidence for its clinical utility. In neurology, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, several human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles have been reportedly associated with cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs) induced by antiepileptic drugs, which significantly carry the risk of developing cADRs. Prior to using antiepileptic drugs such as carbamazepine and lamotrigine, which are prone to cause severe cADRs, preemptive HLA genetic testing and therapeutic interventions such as drug selection and dosage adjustment based on the results of the tests can reduce the incidence of cADRs in the population before the initiation of treatment.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Using metric learning to identify the lab-of-origin of engineered DNA

Determining the origin of engineered DNA can help to foster responsible innovation within the biotechnology community. A convolutional neural network approach that learns distances between engineered DNA sequences and various labs that could have created them is used to accurately predict the lab-of-origin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Effect of prophylactic gastrostomy on nutritional and clinical outcomes in patients with head and neck cancer

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. We aimed to identify which enteral feeding method was most beneficial for patients and compare clinical outcomes, quality of life, and complication rates by assessing patients who underwent prophylactic percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (pPEG) tube, reactive percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (rPEG) tube or reactive nasogastric tube (rNGT) insertion.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Why preprints are good for patients

Rapid communication of clinical trial results has likely saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and should become the new norm. On 16 June 2020, the life-saving benefit of dexamethasone in severely ill patients with COVID-19 was announced at a public briefing at the home of the UK prime minister, 10 Downing Street. The results, from the RECOVERY trial in the UK, changed practice in the UK immediately, with a letter sent later that evening from the UK chief medical officers and the chief executive of National Health Service (NHS) England to all NHS trusts that stated: "Normally we would advise waiting for the full paper before changing practice, to ensure final analysis and peer review do not lead to different conclusions. However, given this clear mortality advantage, with good significance, and with a well-known medicine which is safe under these circumstances we consider it is reasonable for practice to change in advance of the final paper."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy