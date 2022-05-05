Plans For A $30M Park Under The 6th Street Bridge Are In Motion

Last month, the L.A. City Council adopted the findings and plans for constructing a park under the 6th Street Bridge, also known as the 6th Street Viaduct .

According to these plans , the 6th Street Park, Arts, River, and Connectivity Project—or PARC will be built underneath and adjacent to the 6th Street Viaduct. The city is proposing to dedicate exactly 13 acres of recreational space.

The east section of the park will be accessible from 6th Street and Mission Road and will have a meadow, picnic areas, a splash pad, and an event space. There will also be sports facilities that include a soccer field, basketball and volleyball court. There will even be a section dedicated to skateboarding. A potential art installation is also included in these plans. The west section of the park, located at 6th and Mateo Street, will include a performance lawn, dog park areas, a fitness circuit, and even a café. The plans also mention an incredible rain garden and an additional art installation.

According to the City of L.A. site , “On March 30, 2022, the Board of Public Works approved the recommendation to certify the EIR and approve the [PARC] project. On April 13, 2022, the Public Works Committee also approved and is now transmitting the recommendation to the City Council for consideration. The City Council hearing date is to be determined.”

Construction of the park is set to happen once the 6th Street Viaduct is completed, which is slated to be this year in mid-2022. Be sure to check back here for updates!

