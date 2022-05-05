Official: Butler Twp. police officer makes restitution for stolen fuel

BUTLER TWP. — A township police officer, charged with misdemeanor theft for stealing gasoline while on duty , has made restitution on the total cost of the fuel he made off with.

Joshua Heck, 37, and his attorney, William Watt III, agreed upon repaying an amount of over $600 through a deduction from his most recent paycheck, after he had been found filling personal gas cans with fuel from the township for 17 weeks.

Furthermore, as township Supervisor Michael Reich stated, Heck has not yet been discharged from the police force, contrary to other media reports.

“We will vote on his possible termination on Tuesday night,” Reich said, referring to the supervisors meeting slated for this Tuesday, May 10.

In the event that Heck is terminated, advertisements will be placed to fill the position. Initial reports indicated that role could be filled by Tuesday, however, Reich said that it would be a process, with a potential new hire not being decided upon until “mid to late summer.”

Heck, a former standout running back for the Hazleton Area High School football team, has been on the police force for over five years.