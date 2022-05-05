ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson arrested Wednesday on revoked bond on murder charge

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
Xavier Patterson, who was charged with murder in 2020, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant after his bond was revoked.

Patterson was charged with murder a few days after police found Meagan Darling, 30, dead from a gunshot wound on Jan. 10, 2020.

Patterson said Darling — whom he had two children with — caused the gun to fire during a struggle, according to an affidavit. Evidence shows Darling was shot while lying in bed and not during a struggle, police said at the time.

The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force received the warrant on May 4 and went to his address in Dallas.

Patterson was arrested and transported to the Denton city jail without incident.

He has since been transferred to the county jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.

