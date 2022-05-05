Theatre Production and TV & Film Acting

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Superstore), Missi Pyle (Y: The Last Man), Jacqueline Correa (Graduate), Nondumiso Tembe (Six), Morgan Lynee Dudley (The Prom), Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series), Glynn Sweet (Rosamunde Pilcher) and Alexa Povah (The King’s Man) will round out the cast of Netflix’s romance A Tourist’s Guide to Love, joining an ensemble that also includes Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Thanh Truc and Le Thien, as previously announced.
In the film from director Steven Tsuchida (In the Dark), a travel executive goes through an unexpected breakup,...
Comments / 0