ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – The ‘Dopesick’ Duo Takes On the Fab Five of ‘White Lotus’

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mr4uG_0fUYhYBL00

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: August 19, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Mare Winningham represented another surprise nominee, especially at the expense of her co-star Laurie Metcalf, Her Diane Mallum struck a chord with voters. A two-time winner in this category for “Amber Waves” (1980) and “George Wallace” (1998), could a hat trick be in her future?

To go toe to toe with a veteran actor such as Michael Keaton in his career-best performance in Hulu’s “Dopesick” is no easy feat. However, Kaitlyn Dever emerges as a leading lady, capable of more complex and invigorating characters to take on. Could lead to an evening shocker.

If we were ranking the “locks” of the Primetime Emmy Awards, the win for Jennifer Coolidge would be near the top of foregone conclusions. There’s a reason her character is returning for the show’s anticipated second season. Enjoy the ride, Tanya McQuoid.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

Connie Britton, the TV veteran has been a force for decades, delivering one of her strongest performances yet in the HBO anthology series. While her co-star Coolidge remains the frontrunner, she’s a viable second option for voters for her role as Nicole Mossbacher.

There are often times that actors get recognized and go beyond the “buzz” for the show, rather than a simple purity selection. Natasha Rothwell is incredibly dynamic with her role as massage therapist Belinda Lindsey and a fine recognition that would be warranted if the TV Academy feels inclined to do so.

Alexandra Daddario delivers an outstanding breakthrough performance as Rachel Patton, a vital role with key scenes alongside her co-star Jake Lacy that hit the sweet spot. A win seems too far-fetched with multiple co-stars nominated from the same series, but will hopefully lead to future roles and chances for recognition.

Double nominated along with her HBO counterpart drama series, “Euphoria,” Sydney Sweeney is the new “it” girl of awards season and nabbed an additional spot for her role as the spoiled daughter. If she were to win an Emmy, this role could be the easier one for her to achieve, however, there’s too much competition for her to climb the charts. Nonetheless, she’ll be back soon enough.

The complete television awards season calendar is linked here .

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Oscars Predictions Hub

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner : Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Nominees Are:
Rank Actress Role Show (Network)
1 Jennifer Coolidge Tanya “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:
2 Kaitlyn Dever Betsy Mallum “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:
3 Mare Winningham Diane Mallum “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:
4 Connie Britton Nicole Mossbacher “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:
5 Natasha Rothwell Belinda “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:
6 Sydney Sweeney Olivia Mossbacher “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:
7 Alexandra Daddario Rachel Patton “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Key facts with no formal episode submission:

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Limited Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: The rules for this category has changed many times over the years, but as it stands, five women have won this category twice – Jane Alexander, Judy Davis, Colleen Dewhurst, Regina King and Mare Winningham. King is the only person to win her two awards consecutively.

For nominations: Kathy Bates has the most nominations in this category with seven, winning once for “American Horror Story.” Coincidentally, her series is also the most nominated program in this category with 12 nominations.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
TV SERIES
Variety

Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3

Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Ahead of the film’s world premiere next month at TIFF, Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” the billionaire media mogul’s longtime passion project. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, a star-crossed couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow.  “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Boone’s Bayou narrates as the trailer opens on the lovers sharing...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: ‘They’re Happy With a Dragon Flying’ but Not a ‘Rich Black Guy’

“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” on the series, slammed viewers of the “Game of Thrones” prequel who took issue with his casting. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint said in an interview with Men’s Health. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.” While Lord Corlys is never explicitly described as white in George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” from which “House of the Dragon” is adapted, many imagined...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Colleen Dewhurst
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Mare Winningham
Variety

James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)

James Denton will star alongside his son, Sheppard Denton, in Hallmark‘s “Perfect Harmony,” a new original moving premiering in the fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sherri Saum will also star. In, “Perfect Harmony,” Denton portrays Jack Chandeller while Saum plays Barrett Woodword. When thier mutual friends, Naomi (Julia Benson) and Simon (Peter Benson), are ready to tie the knot, they ask the duo to be Best Man and Maid of Honor. “Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior...
MOVIES
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Limited Series#Drama Series#Comedy Series#Anthology Series#Film Star#Variety Awards Circuit#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

‘The Resort’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC Ahead of Peacock Finale

The first episode of “The Resort” is set to air on NBC in a cross-platform push by NBCUniversal. The debut episode of the comedic thriller will air on NBC on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” What NBC describes as a “substantial teaser” for the second episode of “The Resort” will run afterwards. The penultimate episode of “The Resort” will begin streaming on Peacock on Aug. 25, with the finale slated for Sept. 1 on the streamer. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of ‘The Resort,’ and bringing the premiere episode to...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Euphoria’ Captured the Soundscape of Rue’s Breakdown

Sound mixer Sean O’Malley has landed his first Emmy nomination for the particularly complex fifth episode of HBO’s “Euphoria.” In the fifth episode, “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird,” Zendaya’s Rue hits rock bottom, going through a painful drug withdrawal and experiencing fear and anger as her emotional state spirals. Zendaya’s journey is hectic and paranoia-inducing, and in order to get it right, O’Malley spent a lot of time discussing how to capture the sound for creator Sam Levinson. The key was capturing the sound in-camera rather than adding things in post, and by doing that, O’Malley delivered the best sonic environment to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Tribute Award for Performance – Film News in Brief

Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in A24’s upcoming film “The Whale.” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced the news.  “Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power and nuance in ‘The Whale,’” Bailey said. “This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic and a romantic lead. We’re thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year.” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” tells the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one...
MOVIES
Variety

Mireille Enos to Star Alongside Bob Odenkirk in AMC Series ‘Straight Man’

Mireille Enos is on her way back to AMC, joining Bob Odenkirk in his “Better Call Saul” followup entitled “Straight Man.” The dramedy, a series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel of the same name, hails from “The Killing” producer Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”). Enos starred in the “The Killing” throughout its run. Odenkirk stars as William Henry Devereaux Jr., the unexpected English department chairman of an underfunded Pennsylvania college whose unhappiness stems from his tumultuous relationship with his father, a divided department he’s left to fix and the daily struggles of dealing with an entitled student body....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Little Ellen’ Co-Creator on HBO Max Removing Show, Despite 20 Unreleased Episodes: ‘It Feels Like Being Kicked to the Curb’

“Little Ellen” co-creator Jennifer Skelly found out her show would be removed from HBO Max earlier this month by reading the news. These past few days, she’s witnessed dozens of other series meet the chopping block as Warner Bros. Discovery purges the HBO streaming platform in order to reduce costs. Not only are the first two seasons of the animated show, centered around a young Ellen DeGeneres, gone from HBO Max. In addition, 20 fully completed, unreleased episodes — comprising the next two seasons — will never be released. “It’s really devastating,” Skelly tells Variety. “I’ve worked on a million things that have...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max Cancels Animated Family Film ‘Driftwood’ From Cartoon Network Studios

HBO Max has canceled upcoming animated feature film “Driftwood,” Variety has learned. From Cartoon Network Studios, the film was greenlit just three months ago. The family adventure movie is one of many titles being lost at the streamer — just last week, nearly 40 series and films were removed from the platform, such as “Little Ellen,” which had 20 completed episodes that were yet to be released. The losses of these projects come as a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and CEO David Zaslav’s determination to cut $3 billion in costs. Announced by HBO Max on May 6, “Driftwood” was...
MOVIES
Variety

Dania Ramirez to Lead Fox Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

Dania Ramirez is poised to take the lead role in the upcoming Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has learned. The show was ordered to series at the broadcast network in May as part of Fox’ s upfronts presentation to advertisers. Ramirez will star as Nikki, described as a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago by the disappearance of her 11-year-old son. She found her calling as the head of the Missing Person’s Unit. Her zeal and personal connection to the victims and their families infuses each and every case, and she helps others find their loved...
TV SERIES
Variety

Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon, Raelle Tucker Joins as Showrunner

Toni Collette and Josh Charles have signed on for roles in the Amazon series “The Power,” Variety has learned. Collette (“Hereditary,” “The Staircase”) takes over the role previously held by Leslie Mann, who departed the show when production was delayed due to the pandemic. Charles (“We Own This City,” “The Good Wife”) will play the part previously held by Tim Robbins, who himself took over the role from Rainn Wilson. In addition, Raelle Tucker (“Jessica Jones,” “True Blood”) has joined “The Power” as executive producer and showrunner. Her role on the show is part of an overall deal she has...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy