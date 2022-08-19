Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – The ‘Dopesick’ Duo Takes On the Fab Five of ‘White Lotus’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: August 19, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Mare Winningham represented another surprise nominee, especially at the expense of her co-star Laurie Metcalf, Her Diane Mallum struck a chord with voters. A two-time winner in this category for “Amber Waves” (1980) and “George Wallace” (1998), could a hat trick be in her future?

To go toe to toe with a veteran actor such as Michael Keaton in his career-best performance in Hulu’s “Dopesick” is no easy feat. However, Kaitlyn Dever emerges as a leading lady, capable of more complex and invigorating characters to take on. Could lead to an evening shocker.

If we were ranking the “locks” of the Primetime Emmy Awards, the win for Jennifer Coolidge would be near the top of foregone conclusions. There’s a reason her character is returning for the show’s anticipated second season. Enjoy the ride, Tanya McQuoid.

Connie Britton, the TV veteran has been a force for decades, delivering one of her strongest performances yet in the HBO anthology series. While her co-star Coolidge remains the frontrunner, she’s a viable second option for voters for her role as Nicole Mossbacher.

There are often times that actors get recognized and go beyond the “buzz” for the show, rather than a simple purity selection. Natasha Rothwell is incredibly dynamic with her role as massage therapist Belinda Lindsey and a fine recognition that would be warranted if the TV Academy feels inclined to do so.

Alexandra Daddario delivers an outstanding breakthrough performance as Rachel Patton, a vital role with key scenes alongside her co-star Jake Lacy that hit the sweet spot. A win seems too far-fetched with multiple co-stars nominated from the same series, but will hopefully lead to future roles and chances for recognition.

Double nominated along with her HBO counterpart drama series, “Euphoria,” Sydney Sweeney is the new “it” girl of awards season and nabbed an additional spot for her role as the spoiled daughter. If she were to win an Emmy, this role could be the easier one for her to achieve, however, there’s too much competition for her to climb the charts. Nonetheless, she’ll be back soon enough.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner : Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Nominees Are: Rank Actress Role Show (Network) 1 Jennifer Coolidge Tanya “The White Lotus” (HBO) Key facts with no formal episode submission: 2 Kaitlyn Dever Betsy Mallum “Dopesick” (Hulu) Key facts with no formal episode submission: 3 Mare Winningham Diane Mallum “Dopesick” (Hulu) Key facts with no formal episode submission: 4 Connie Britton Nicole Mossbacher “The White Lotus” (HBO) Key facts with no formal episode submission: 5 Natasha Rothwell Belinda “The White Lotus” (HBO) Key facts with no formal episode submission: 6 Sydney Sweeney Olivia Mossbacher “The White Lotus” (HBO) Key facts with no formal episode submission: 7 Alexandra Daddario Rachel Patton “The White Lotus” (HBO) Key facts with no formal episode submission:

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Limited Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: The rules for this category has changed many times over the years, but as it stands, five women have won this category twice – Jane Alexander, Judy Davis, Colleen Dewhurst, Regina King and Mare Winningham. King is the only person to win her two awards consecutively.

For nominations: Kathy Bates has the most nominations in this category with seven, winning once for “American Horror Story.” Coincidentally, her series is also the most nominated program in this category with 12 nominations.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year.