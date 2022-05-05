ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical determinants of cerebrovascular reactivity in very preterm infants during the transitional period

By Silvia Martini
 4 days ago

Preterm infants are at enhanced risk of brain injury due to altered cerebral haemodynamics during postnatal transition. This observational study aimed to assess the clinical determinants of transitional cerebrovascular reactivity and its association with intraventricular haemorrhage (IVH). Methods. Preterm infants <32 weeks underwent continuous monitoring of cerebral oxygenation and...

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Identification of non-synonymous variations in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes in a family with bicuspid aortic valve disease

Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common congenital heart defect with a high index of heritability. Patients with BAV have different clinical courses and disease progression. Herein, we report three siblings with BAV and clinical differences. Their clinical presentations include moderate to severe aortic regurgitation, aortic stenosis, and ascending aortic aneurysm. Genetic investigation was carried out using Whole-Exome Sequencing for the three patients. We identified two non-synonymous variants in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes. The ROBO1: p.(Ser327Pro) variant is shared by the three BAV-affected siblings. The GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant is shared only by the two brothers who presented BAV and ascending aortic aneurysm. Their sister, affected by BAV without aneurysm, does not harbor the GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant. Both variants were absent in the patients' fourth brother who is clinically healthy with tricuspid aortic valve. To our knowledge, this is the first association of ROBO1 and GATA5 variants in familial BAV with a potential genotype-phenotype correlation. Our findings are suggestive of the implication of ROBO1 gene in BAV and theÂ GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant in ascending aortic aneurysm. Our family-based study further confirms the intrafamilial incomplete penetrance of BAV and the complex pattern of inheritance of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Persistence of C-reactive protein increased levels and high disease activity are predictors of cardiovascular disease in patients with axial spondyloarthritis

An accurate prediction of cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a strong unmet need, as CV risk algorithms poorly perform in these subjects. The aim of this study was to establish whether the persistence of high C-reactive protein (CRP) and high disease activity may be considered predictive factors of CVD in axSpA. 295 patients without personal history of CVD, were consecutively enrolled in this study. To evaluate the relationship between CV events occurrence (fatal and non-fatal) and the persistence of increased CRP levels, ASDAS (Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score)"‰>"‰2.1, and BASDAI (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity)"‰>"‰4 during the follow-up, univariable and multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models have been performed. During follow-up (we analyzed 10-years retrospective data), 23 patients had a CV event. Multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models showed a strong association between CV event and the persistency of increased CRP levels (namely, percentage of visits in which CRP levels were increased) (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95%CI 1.015"“1.045; p"‰<"‰0.001), of ASDAS"‰>"‰2.1 (HR"‰="‰1.014, 95%CI 1.000"“1.028, p"‰="‰0.047), and of BASDAI"‰>"‰4 (HR 1.019, 95%CI 1.006"“1.033, p"‰="‰0.006) during follow-up, after adjustment for age, sex, and diabetes. This study suggests that persistence of increased CRP levels and high disease activity may be considered biomarkers to identify those axSpA patients at higher risk of CVD. Innovative axSpA-specific CV risk score, including these variables, have to be developed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Avoidance of cutaneous adverse drug reactions induced by antiepileptic drugs based on pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is a research area aimed at identifying genetic factors that are associated with drug responses, including drug efficacy, adverse drug reactions, and the appropriate drug dosage on a case-to-case basis. To promote the clinical implementation of PGx testing, which is currently of limited use in clinical practice, recent research has focused on providing reliable evidence for its clinical utility. In neurology, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, several human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles have been reportedly associated with cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs) induced by antiepileptic drugs, which significantly carry the risk of developing cADRs. Prior to using antiepileptic drugs such as carbamazepine and lamotrigine, which are prone to cause severe cADRs, preemptive HLA genetic testing and therapeutic interventions such as drug selection and dosage adjustment based on the results of the tests can reduce the incidence of cADRs in the population before the initiation of treatment.
INDUSTRY
Bridging the gap with the UK Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection

To the Editor - The capability to gather large amounts of data, alongside the increasing power of artificial intelligence to examine it, has led to a revolution in the use of data in the life sciences. We announce a new initiative, the Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection (GPIC), combining digital pathology and genomic data to create a unique multi-omic resource for cancer research.
CANCER
Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
SCIENCE
Physics-informed attention-based neural network for hyperbolic partial differential equations: application to the Buckley"“Leverett problem

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have enabled significant improvements in modelling physical processes described by partial differential equations (PDEs) and are in principle capable of modeling a large variety of differential equations. PINNs are based on simple architectures, and learn the behavior of complex physical systems by optimizing the network parameters to minimize the residual of the underlying PDE. Current network architectures share some of the limitations of classical numerical discretization schemes when applied to non-linear differential equations in continuum mechanics. A paradigmatic example is the solution of hyperbolic conservation laws that develop highly localized nonlinear shock waves. Learning solutions of PDEs with dominant hyperbolic character is a challenge for current PINN approaches, which rely, like most grid-based numerical schemes, on adding artificial dissipation. Here, we address the fundamental question of which network architectures are best suited to learn the complex behavior of non-linear PDEs. We focus on network architecture rather than on residual regularization. Our new methodology, called physics-informed attention-based neural networks (PIANNs), is a combination of recurrent neural networks and attention mechanisms. The attention mechanism adapts the behavior of the deep neural network to the non-linear features of the solution, and break the current limitations of PINNs. We find that PIANNs effectively capture the shock front in a hyperbolic model problem, and are capable of providing high-quality solutions inside the convex hull of the training set.
MATHEMATICS
Why preprints are good for patients

Rapid communication of clinical trial results has likely saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and should become the new norm. On 16 June 2020, the life-saving benefit of dexamethasone in severely ill patients with COVID-19 was announced at a public briefing at the home of the UK prime minister, 10 Downing Street. The results, from the RECOVERY trial in the UK, changed practice in the UK immediately, with a letter sent later that evening from the UK chief medical officers and the chief executive of National Health Service (NHS) England to all NHS trusts that stated: "Normally we would advise waiting for the full paper before changing practice, to ensure final analysis and peer review do not lead to different conclusions. However, given this clear mortality advantage, with good significance, and with a well-known medicine which is safe under these circumstances we consider it is reasonable for practice to change in advance of the final paper."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Latent class analysis of occupational accidents patterns among Iranian industry workers

Occupational accidents (OA) are among the main causes of disabilities and death in developing and developed countries. The aims of this study were to identify the subgroups of OA and assess the independent role of demographic characteristics on the membership of participants in each latent class. This cross-sectional study was performed on 290 workers between 2011 and 2017. Data gathering was done using the reports of accidents recorded in filed lawsuits. Descriptive statistical analysis was done using SPSS 16 and LCA was done using PROC LCA in SAS9.2. For latent classes were identified; namely "critical due to distractions and lack of supervision" (40.1%), "critical due to lack of safety knowledge" (27.9%), "critical due to fatigue and lack of supervision" (13.1%), and "catastrophic" (18.8%). After adjusting for other studied covariates, being illiterate significantly increased the odds of membership in "critical due to fatigue and lack of supervision" (OR"‰="‰4.05) and "catastrophic" (OR"‰="‰18.99) classes compared to "critical due to distractions and lack of supervision" class. Results of this study showed that the majority of workers fell under the latent class of critical due to distractions and lack of supervision. In addition, it should be noted that although a relatively small percentage of the workers are in the catastrophic class, the probability of occurring death is quite high in this class. Focusing on the education of workers and enhancing manager's supervision and employing educated workers could help in reducing severe and catastrophic OA.
ECONOMY
Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Author Correction: The loss of ions from Venus through the plasma wake

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in two authors' names. A. Mura and A. Milillo (Instituto di Fisica dello Spazio Interplanetari, Rome, Italy) originally were listed as M. Mura and M. Milillo. Swedish Institute of Space Physics, Kiruna, Sweden. S. Barabash,Â R. Lundin,Â Y. Futaana,Â...
ASTRONOMY
Effect of prophylactic gastrostomy on nutritional and clinical outcomes in patients with head and neck cancer

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. We aimed to identify which enteral feeding method was most beneficial for patients and compare clinical outcomes, quality of life, and complication rates by assessing patients who underwent prophylactic percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (pPEG) tube, reactive percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (rPEG) tube or reactive nasogastric tube (rNGT) insertion.
CANCER
Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
CHEMISTRY
Using large ensembles of climate change mitigation scenarios for robust insights

As they gain new users, climate change mitigation scenarios are playing an increasing role in transitions to net zero. One promising practice is the analysis of scenario ensembles. Here we argue that this practice has the potential to bring new and more robust insights compared with the use of single scenarios. However, several important aspects have to be addressed. We identify key methodological challenges and the existing methods and applications that have been or can be used to address these challenges within a three-step approach: (1) pre-processing the ensemble; (2) selecting a few scenarios or analysing the full ensemble; and (3) providing users with efficient access to the information.
ENVIRONMENT
Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE
Characterization of somatosensory neuron involvement in the SOD1 mouse model

SOD1G93A mice show loss of cutaneous small fibers, as in ALS patients. Our objective is to characterize the involvement of different somatosensory neuron populations and its temporal progression in the SOD1G93A mice. We aim to further define peripheral sensory involvement, analyzing at the same time points the neuronal bodies located in the dorsal root ganglia (DRG) and the distal part of their axons in the skin, in order to shed light in the mechanisms of sensory involvement in ALS. We performed immunohistochemical analysis of peptidergic (CGRP), non-peptidergic (IB4) fibers in epidermis, as well as sympathetic sudomotor fibers (VIP) in the footpads of SOD1G93A mice and wild type littermates at 4, 8, 12 and 16Â weeks of age. We also immunolabeled and quantified neuronal bodies of IB4, CGRP and parvalbumin (PV) positive sensory neurons in lumbar DRG. We detected a reduction of intraepidermal nerve fiber density in the SOD1G93A mice of both peptidergic and non-peptidergic axons, compared with the WT, being the non-peptidergic the fewest. Sweat gland innervation was similarly affected in the SOD1G93A mouse at 12Â weeks. Nonetheless, the number of DRG neurons from different sensory populations remained unchanged during all stages. Cutaneous sensory axons are affected in the SOD1G93A mouse, with non-peptidergic being slightly more vulnerable than peptidergic axons. Loss or lack of growth of the distal portion of sensory axons with preservation of the corresponding neuronal bodies suggest a distal axonopathy.
SCIENCE

