Human milk glycosaminoglycans inhibit cytomegalovirus and respiratory syncytial virus infectivity by impairing cell binding

By Rachele Francese
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe antiviral role of glycosaminoglycans in human milk (HM-GAGs) has been poorly investigated. They are highly sulfated polysaccharides, which were proposed to act as decoy receptors according to their structure. The aim of this study is to evaluate the antiviral potential and the mechanism of action of total and individual HM-GAGs...

