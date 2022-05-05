Human milk glycosaminoglycans inhibit cytomegalovirus and respiratory syncytial virus infectivity by impairing cell binding

An accurate prediction of cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a strong unmet need, as CV risk algorithms poorly perform in these subjects. The aim of this study was to establish whether the persistence of high C-reactive protein (CRP) and high disease activity may be considered predictive factors of CVD in axSpA. 295 patients without personal history of CVD, were consecutively enrolled in this study. To evaluate the relationship between CV events occurrence (fatal and non-fatal) and the persistence of increased CRP levels, ASDAS (Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score)"‰>"‰2.1, and BASDAI (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity)"‰>"‰4 during the follow-up, univariable and multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models have been performed. During follow-up (we analyzed 10-years retrospective data), 23 patients had a CV event. Multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models showed a strong association between CV event and the persistency of increased CRP levels (namely, percentage of visits in which CRP levels were increased) (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95%CI 1.015"“1.045; p"‰<"‰0.001), of ASDAS"‰>"‰2.1 (HR"‰="‰1.014, 95%CI 1.000"“1.028, p"‰="‰0.047), and of BASDAI"‰>"‰4 (HR 1.019, 95%CI 1.006"“1.033, p"‰="‰0.006) during follow-up, after adjustment for age, sex, and diabetes. This study suggests that persistence of increased CRP levels and high disease activity may be considered biomarkers to identify those axSpA patients at higher risk of CVD. Innovative axSpA-specific CV risk score, including these variables, have to be developed.
