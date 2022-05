A South Greenfield man drowned yesterday when he attempted to cross a roadway with swift-moving water running across it. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Bradley S. Herbert of South Greenfield was in his truck in southern Dade County, about 1 ½ miles south of Greenfield (northwest of Springfield), when he entered swift water. Herbert's truck was swept off the roadway into deeper water on Limestone Creek and submerged. Herbert was able to escape the truck, but drowned while trying to swim to shore. His body was recovered when the water receded.

SOUTH GREENFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO