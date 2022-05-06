Cinco De Mayo festivities take place throughout Fresno

Cinco de Mayo Art Hop and Fresno Street Eats joined forces this year for one big party in the street.

It wouldn't have been a celebration without good food and cold drinks.

New this year was Lucha wrestling and some unique flavors from a popular brewery.

Vendors were happy to be back to attending local events after a long hiatus, gave praise to being able to attend vintage days and the Garlic Festival scheduled for next weekend.

"After 15 years of constant business, then to suffer that, our restaurant friends are really suffering," says Mark Cooley.

As the night carried on, so did the fun and the crowds. Some attended a Mariachi night at River Park and others traveled from other parts of town to join in on the fun.

"We definitely wanted to come out and hear Mariachi music," says Lupe Lopez. "I'm a big fan of Mariachi music and we felt this was the perfect place."

Police were also patrolling the area, reminding party-goers to be responsible.

Organizers are calling this year's event a success, and it's not over just yet.

There is still a lot going on throughout the weekend, including Lucha wrestling.