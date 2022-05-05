ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

News Watch

weiu.net
 4 days ago

Charleston Police said a man is facing charges for stealing from his...

www.weiu.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Watch#Charleston Police
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX59

Indianapolis mother pleads for answers as deadly hit-and-run crashes continue to rise

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a year after an Indianapolis mother lost her toddler to a hit-and-run, police have yet to find the person responsible. This heartbreaking case is just part of an increasing trend across the city. Just two weeks before Eli turned two, he wandered outside as his mother was loading things into her […]
YourErie

Fire destroys home in Wesleyville

A family in Wesleyville is homeless after fire broke out. Calls for the fire went out just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 in the 2700 block of Euclid Boulevard. According to the Lawrence Park Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor of the home before spreading. The fire eventually caused the roof […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Suspect airlifted from Phelps County Monday afternoon

ROLLA, Mo. – A suspect was shot while being detained by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department on Monday afternoon. At about noon on May 9, 2022, a deputy with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting in the 600 Block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla. According to Sheriff Mike Kirn, the […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Meriter nurses hold blood drive Monday, Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Registered nurses from UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital are hosting a blood drive in Madison. The “Honor a Nurse – Save a Life” blood drive started Monday at the Labor Temple, 1602 South Park Street. It continues on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drive aims to address the critical shortage of blood and recognize the dedication...

Comments / 0

Community Policy