North Star 13, Conemaugh Township 0: In Boswell, Garrett Huzsek produced two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored as the Cougars clobbered the Indians in five innings. Cayden Turner had two hits and four RBIs. He pitched five innings and allowed one hit, a walk and struck out six. Connor Yoder added two hits and two RBIs.

14 MINUTES AGO