Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa is one of the most well-regarded golf courses in the world and the 2022 PGA Championship will mark the eighth time it has hosted a major championship. Tiger Woods hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy the last time the PGA Championship was played at Southern Hills and he's currently part of the 2022 PGA Championship field. Woods will have until the week of the tournament to decide if he'll play, and the PGA Championship 2022 is set to begin on Thursday, May 19.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO