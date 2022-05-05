ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: 3 men shot Thursday in northeast Baltimore

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were shot Thursday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers responded around 3:43 p.m. to the 3500 block of Belair Road to investigate the reported shooting. Officers arrived and found evidence of the shooting and that the three victims scattered for safety, police said....

