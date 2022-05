Broken Bow girls golf team member Camryn Johnson competed in the second tournament of the Nebraska junior golf – girls spring junior series May 7th at the York Country Club. Johnson had a top ten finish as she tied for 6th overall with an 87. The event was won by Emily Karmazin of Omaha with a low round of 75. The final event of the tour is scheduled for May 15th at the Kearney Country Club.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO