The Giving Plate announced Monday a very generous financial contribution toward their capital campaign, from Hayden and Kristin Watson. On behalf of Hayden Homes, the Watsons became a $50,000 Gold Legacy Sponsor, and the Anjulicia Foundation became a $250,000 Diamond Legacy Sponsor for The Giving Plate's future Kid's Korner Store, totaling $300,000.

23 MINUTES AGO