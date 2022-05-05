Continued Rain Expected to Cause High Water

Salem and areas surrounding the Willamette River may begin to see high water levels for this time of year. Low-laying trails and park areas along the Willamette River may be impacted as water levels increase over the next few days.

Those who use Minto-Brown Island Park, Wallace Marine Park, and other low-lying areas near the Willamette should use caution. Salem's smaller streams and creeks are forecasted to rise, particularly if thunderstorms hit our area; potentially causing localized areas of high water. This threat will exist through Monday, May 9, 2022.

The City's High Water Watch webpage features up-to-the-hour information on Salem stream levels and local rainfall amounts. Sandbag filling stations are available at several locations. Please visit the City's Sandbag Map for up-to-date information on sandbag locations.

Salem residents are encouraged to visit the City of Salem website to see up-to-date information about stream levels, current road conditions, and additional high water safety tips to protect your home.

Contact the Public Works Dispatch Center 24-hours-a-day at 503–588–6333 to report high water or other weather-related concerns. Sign up with the Marion-Polk Alerts to receive emergency notifications.